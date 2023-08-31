Horses and mules put to work at plowing bee near Petersburg

Belgian horses and mules (above) caught the attention of spectators at the 41st annual Nebraska State Antique Tractor & Horse Plowing Bee held over the weekend near Petersburg. Kevin Vering (below) had a team of five horses pulling a two-bottom disc plow. Following behind the horses was Dave Wilcox operating a one-bottom plow with Belgian mules. Wilcox, who used to do wagon drives, said he has attended the plowing bee for close to 40 years. Years ago, he said there used to be seven or eight teams participating in the event.

For more photos, see this week’s Elgin Review.