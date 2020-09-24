Homecoming Traditions

By Jessie Reestman

Staff writer

As a young girl, I remember my first introduction to the excitement of Homecoming when my babysitter, Connie “Dozler” Henn and her class used our family garage to build their class float for the annual Homecoming parade. I recall lots of chicken wire, tissue paper, and a little explicit language were used in the creation. A few years later, as a young student at Elgin, I remember the excitement of having the opportunity to participate with my teacher and classmates in a group cheer on main street. I remember standing and staring in amazement as the larger than life high school cheerleaders like Denise Heithoff and Kris Kallhoff led the crowd in cheers and amped up the energy for the big games. I remember the crescendo of the band as it marched down the street, getting louder and closer to us with each step. I remember watching as the homecoming candidates would wave and smile while on display in fancy convertibles or perched on hay bales in the back of pick-ups.

A lot has changed since then, but regardless, it proves Homecoming is an exciting time that can leave many lasting memories. As some traditions have been lost, new traditions have taken their place. Gone are the days of community parades, bonfires, and floats, but the students’ excitement remains strong. Colton Wright, a sophomore at Elgin Public, may have said it best, “The best part of homecoming is the amount of energy everyone has all week.” Pope John’s Sister Pat added, “Homecoming week builds spirit in the school and gives the kids something to look forward to, it is a little break from the ordinary. It also gives kids a chance to show their creativity.”

Although the two schools compete in a cooperative sports program, they still independently organize their homecoming festivities. They each create their own dress-up days, activities, and hold separate coronations. Elgin High utilizes lunchtime every day of homecoming week to recognize the day’s dress-up winners and play competitive games class against class. Pope John saves their class competitions to follow coronation. However, both schools join back together for a big Wolfpack Pep Rally on Friday afternoon as well as the homecoming dance following the game.

Pope John’s Julie Schiltmeyer believes time and fewer students have been the most significant factor in the change in homecoming festivities over the years. She explained, “With an increased number of games and organizational activities, as well as fewer students, the kids are busy every night with overlapping activities. There just isn’t enough time, so we had to simplify.”

Interestingly, both schools this year will crown an uncontested candidate. Elgin High has only one senior girl, Theanna Dunn, and Pope John has only one senior boy, Layne Bullock. Elgin High secretary Paula Jensen recalled, “This isn’t the first time we have had only one senior girl. I believe Lisa Kerkman and Amy Beckman were also solo candidates for queen. However, it is the first time we have only had three total candidates.” Sister Pat shared, “This is the first time we have had just one male candidate and nine female candidates.”

Speaking from experience, I can assume many great and lasting memories will be made. Go get ‘em Pack!