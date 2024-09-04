Homecoming candidates announced at Pope John, EPS Schools

By
Lynell Morgan
-
Homecoming candidates at Elgin High School this year are (front row, l-r): Emma Kinney, Samantha Durre, Callie Heithoff, Lauren Vitamvas, Kate Furstenau and IJM. Middle row: Dylan Kolm, Jaidyn Schrad, Chloe Henn, Sara Bode, Trissa Russell and Kaeden Schwarting. Back row:  Taylor Beckman, Kellan Hoefer, Riddick Graham, Austin Hinkle and Landon Kallhoff. Coronation will be held Wednesday, September 11 at 7 p.m. in the school gymnasium.
PJCC homecoming 2018 4 col cmyk.web
 PJCC Queen candidates are (l-r): Darby Carstens, Juliana McNally, Natalie Burenheide, Kaitey Schumacher and Olivia Klein. Coronation will be Sunday, September 8, at 7 p.m. at St. Boniface Auditorium.