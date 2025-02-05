Hoefer’s big play helps lift Wolfpack past BC

ELGIN — Wolfpack boys basketball coach Matt Euse was all smiles Saturday night and well he should be.

HIs team snapped a string of losses with a 61 to 45 victory over Boyd County in the opening round of the NVC Basketball Tournament.

The Wolfpack got off to a quick start in the game as Jarek Erickson had nine of the team’s first 11 points as EPPJ bolted out to a 19 to nine lead.

That margin would lessen, then grow throughout the remainder of the game as the Spartans fought to take the lead.

Trailing by 10 points to start the second half, the Spartans cut the lead to seven points, then EPPJ’s Taylor Beckman answered with a basket to push the lead back to nine points.

…..see more at this week’s Elgin Review.