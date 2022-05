SUMMERLAND — Call Paiton Hoefer the ‘Best in the NVC’

Competing Tuesday, April 26, the Wolfpack junior was the top golfer at the Niobrara Valley Conference Golf Tournament played at Summerland Golf Course.

Hoefer played the front nine in a 41 and finished the second nine one shot better with a 40 for a combined 18-hole score of 81. The mark was four shots better than CWC’s Will Jesse who carded an 85. Gavin Langsdorf finished third with an 86. For the complete story turn to the Elgin Review.