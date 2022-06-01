Hoefer shows skills at state golf

NORTH PLATTE — Elgin Public-Pope John has produced some fine golfers through the years, many competing at the highest levels of high school golf.

Such was the case again this year as junior Paiton Hoefer represented the Wolfpack at the Class D State Golf Tournament held at Lake Mahoney Golf Club (LMGC).

This marked the second year in a row for Hoefer to compete at the tournament, both times at LMGC.

He, along with other qualifiers, found the course formidable over the two-day, 36-hold tournament. Hoefer finished the tournament with a score of 182, which tied him for 48th in the final individual standings.

Hoefer opened tournament play on Tuesday, carding a 94. Then, on Wednesday, he improved his score by six strokes, finishing with an 88.