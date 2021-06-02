Hoefer performs at State Golf

NORTH PLATTE — Wolfpack sophomore Paiton Hoefer made what will hopefully be multiple appearances at the Class D State Golf Tournament.

The 36-hole event, held at Lake Maloney Golf Course near North Platte, the lone Wolfpack qualifier carded a 36-hole, two-day score of 184 (+40). He ended the tournament placing 37th among those competing.

Wolfpack Coach Trent Ostransky said Hoefer had “a great season” which was capped off by competing against the best golfers in Class D at the state tournament.