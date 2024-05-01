Hoefer medals at West Holt Golf Invite

ATKINSON — One Wolfpack golfer medaled Saturday, competing in the 2024 West Holt Boys Golf Invite.

Junior Kellan Hoefer carded an 18-hole score of 88 to finish 13th out of more than 50 golfers who competed on this day.

Sophomore Karson Kallhoff came in 23rd with a 91. Other Wolfpack scores were Gage Thiessen 114, Jack Barlow 114 and Michael Selting 144.

O’Neill won the team title with a score of 334, 17 strokes better than Neligh-Oakdale at 351. Other team scores were North Central 353, Summerland 363, Creighton 371, West Holt 388, Niobrara-Verdigre 397, Ainsworth 402, EPPJ 407 and Boyd County 451. Stuart and West Holt JVs did not factor in the team scoring.