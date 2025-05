NORFOLK — For the first time in weeks, the Wolfpack golf team was at full strength competing at the LHNE Invite Friday.

Junior Karson Kallhoff and senior Kellan Hoefer broke 100 in the 18-hole tournament to lead EPPJ.

Hoefer again led the way for the Wolfpack, shooting an 18-hole score of 92.

….see more at this week’s Elgin Review.