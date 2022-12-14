Hoefer free throws seal 50 to 46 win over Riverside; Euse gets first victory

CEDAR RAPIDS — For three quarters the Chargers stayed close to the Wolfpack. But, in the fourth quarter, EPPJ held off Riverside to claim a 50 to 46 road victory Thursday night.

Having played two classic games last season which saw EPPJ prevail in the end, the season opener marked another installment in hard fought matchups which the Wolfpack prevailed late.

Riverside took a seven-point lead early in the third quarter, then the Wolfpack turned around with a 10-0 run. Keying the run were treys by Paiton Hoefer and Austin Good and two baskets in the paint by 6'4" post player Blake Henn to lead 30 to 27.