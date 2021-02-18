Hinkle, Wemhoff chosen to attend leadership seminar

Ethan Hinkle and Jack Wemhoff will represent Elgin Public School at the Nebraska Leadership Seminar (NLS) this summer (June 10-13) at Southeast Community College in Milford.

NLS is one of the leading providers of leadership education for Nebraska youth. Approximately 150 high school sophomore students from across the state will come together for four-days to be challenged, empowered, and inspired.

The dedication and passion of the NLS volunteers provides future Nebraska leaders with knowledge NLS’s curriculum is based on the discovery, development, and application of a student’s leadership skills, making them more self-assured and confident in their leadership abilities, of themselves, their strengths and what they can do to impact their communities.