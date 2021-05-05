A sophomore has been elected to lead the Elgin Chapter of Future Farmers of America.
Ethan Hinkle was chosen as president of the organization during the 2021-2022 school year.
The announcement was made at the close of Friday night’s 54th Annual Elgin FFA Banquet held in the school gymnasium.
The event was open to parents and siblings of members of the Elgin Chapter. Hinkle is the son of Luke and Jessica Hinkle.
Other 2021-2022 officers announced at the banquet were:
Vice President — Colton Wright, who served this year as parliamentarian
Treasurer — Carter Beckman, re-elected to the position he held this year
Secretary — Emily Mlnarik
Reporter — Taylynne Charf
Sentinel — Jack Wemhoff
Parliamentarian — Keyera Eisenhauer
The FFA Advisor is Mrs. Julia Schwartz.
Hinkle to lead Elgin FFA in 2021-2022
