Hinkle leads EPPJ golfers at Summerland Quad

SUMMERLAND — The Wolfpack varsity golf team played their first event of the season Thursday afternoon at Summerland Golf Course.

Competing in a quadrangular against teams from Chambers/Wheeler Central and Summerland, the Wolfpack had four golfers compete in a nine-hole competition.

Senior Ethan Hinkle led the Wolfpack with a nine-hole score of 48 which placed him fourth in the individual competition. Another senior, Austin Good, placed seventh with a 52.

Isabella Martinez finished with a 72 while teammate Isabella Smidt finished with an 86.

The best round of the day was turned in by William Jesse from Chambers/Wheeler Central who shot a 40.

Up next for EPPJ will be the Ewing Invite on Wednesday, April 12, again at Summerland.