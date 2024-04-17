Hinkle, Beckman selected to attend 2024 Boys State

Two juniors from Elgin Public School will be attending Cornhusker Boys’ State this summer in Lincoln.

Legion Commander Gary Hoefer announced last week that Austin Hinkle and Taylor Beckman have been selected to attend the annual event. Hinkle will be attending under the sponsorship of local American Legion Post 229 Elgin/VFW Post 5816. He is the son of Luke and Jessica Hinkle.

Beckman will be attending Boys’ State under the sponsorship of American Legion Post 229. He is the son of Eric and Anney Beckman.