‘Heroism on the Plains’ to be held at Neligh Mills

‘Heroism on the Plains’ will be the theme for an event to kickoff the 2025 tourism season at the Neligh Mill.

Songs of courage and determination will be performed as part of the event to be held Saturday afternoon, May 17, starting at 2 p.m.

Muffins and music will be served at the mill, catered by Sly’s Family Bar & Grill of Neligh throughout the afternoon.

Dan Holtz will be performing his new program. He is the husband of former Elgin resident Alice (Schindler) Holtz. He has performed at the mill in past years and is eager to do so again.

The program is funded by support from the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation and is being presented in partnership with Humanities Nebraska.

Also, the event is being supported by the Antelope County Visitors Grant, according to organizer Harv Ofe.

The muffins are free, Ofe said, and will be available to visitors at the program.

In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved inside the mill.