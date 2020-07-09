Here’s Why America should be celebrated

Our nation celebrated its 244th birthday last week. July 4 is traditionally a great day of celebration and synonymous with parades, picnics, cool beverages, as well as a healthy dose of red, white, and blue. However, this 4th of July, miles from our quiet rural home, civil unrest turned many parades into protests. Instead of fireworks going up, statues were coming down. Cool bottled beverages were thrown rather than consumed, and sadly, the colors of focus turned to black and white.

On this July 4th, as much of our country was being torn apart by political and racial divide, I wanted take a moment and remember why America should be celebrated. Despite our mistakes, injustices, and differences throughout our 244 year history, I believe there are numerous reasons to be proud to be an American.

To help support my belief, I recently asked several locals of varying ages, backgrounds, and party affiliations to explain as they celebrated the 4th of July, why they were proud to be an American.

The youngest to share his thoughts was upcoming sophomore at Pope John, Linus Borer. In his words, “I am proud to be an American because America is the land of opportunity. It doesn’t matter where you come from or what you do because in America, anybody can choose who they want to be if they work hard to become that person.” Knowing Linus and his family, there is no doubt he will live up to those words.

Adding a just a few years of experience to his response was “senior” Phil Kluthe. Phil shared, “The 4th of July is a great time to be an American (U.S. Citizen). I am proud and grateful that my German, Scottish and Irish immigrant ancestors had the courage to risk their future to a new country, even though they were discriminated against – one being Irish and another being German and Catholic. Our country has a lifetime of discrimination against some people (races). It just seems like whose turn is it now? For some, it kinda goes away . . . have you heard a Polish joke lately? For some it has not gone away since they were forced to come here. Our country is a great country in process. Overall it has improved in giving people their equal rights, but it can still do more. After all, women could not vote that many years ago.”

Speaking of women who I am sure have exercised their right to vote, Janie Score and Jessica Mitchell are two women willing to share their pride in being an American. Janie is the mother of three children who proudly served our nation. She believes the 4th of July is a wonderful patriotic holiday to celebrate our country’s independence. She explained,“ It allows me as an American to reflect and be thankful for our young men and women in the military, who give of their time and life and effort to defend our country around the world. I am proud to be an American because I have the freedom of speech, religion, the press, and the right to vote.” She cautioned, “Never take your country or freedom for granted.”

Jessica, a CT/MRI Technologist said, “ I am proud to be an American this 4th of July, even amid COVID-19 and the BLM movement. I have realized how lucky I am to live in America where I have the freedom, regular healthcare access, and a safe place to call home. I am even more proud to be a small town American. Whenever a situation arises where a neighbor needs a helping hand, many people come together to give support. Similar situations where businesses stopped their productions to create protective equipment and ventilators for hospitals to help handle COVID is what our great country needs more of to become better. To me, being proud of America is to take care of and build your country up, not destroy it with violent rioting. I believe American’s core values will see us through this hard time, just as it has in the past. We as citizens need to be understanding and supportive of one another to do our part. “

Keeping the conservation about American pride rolling was school bus driver, Duane Esau.

“I am proud to be an American because of the way people joined together during the pandemic. The schools stepped up to make sure the kids received their education and meals. The medical field stepped up to keep us safe, and we all came together to keep our country running as close to normal as possible. Also, the showing of patriotism makes me proud to be an American. The number of families coming to together and celebrating Independence Day was amazing. I believe there was more celebrating this year, than I have ever seen in my lifetime,“ he said.

These views shared by a student, an elder, a mother, a medical professional and a school bus driver are just a few examples of the great mix of people and their beliefs that continue to keep this country strong and celebrating with pride year after year. I wish to conclude with these powerful words thoughtfully written in verse by American Legion Auxiliary President Jan Henn, explaining her pride and commitment as an American.

I am proud to be an American…

…as I KNEEL and PRAY to God,

…as I CAST my vote,

…as I WORK to support my family and help others,

…as I OPENLY SUPPORT or DISAGREE with governmental decisions, peacefully,

…as I TEACH the importance of responsibility and respect for the flag, our fallen heroes, and our veterans and each other,

…as I ORGANIZE and ATTEND meetings and events,

…as I GATHER with family and friends to ENJOY hobbies and activities,

…as I STAND, hand over heart when the flag passes by,

…as I STAND and “PLEDGE allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands…”

…as I STAND and SING the National Anthem, with the flag and my fellow citizens,

TO HONOR AND

REMEMBER ALL THOSE who have given their lives and

Served our country, so we may enjoy freedom,

Knowing that those who

STAND with me,

Will also do anything

And everything they can,

To PROTECT our very

Precious FREEDOM,

Because we are “…one

Nation, under God, indivisible,

With liberty and justice for all.”

I am proud to be an

American because we STAND

Together…

To remember those who FOUGHT

And those who have FALLEN

…so that we can TASTE

Freedom.