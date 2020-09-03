Henn, Wright catch TD passes in loss to St. Mary

By
Lynell Morgan
-

O’NEILL — Held scoreless in the first half, Elgin Public-Pope John lit up the scoreboard in the third quarter before St. Mary’s pulled away for a 62 to 14 victory in the season opener for both teams.
After a first half of missed opportunities and miscues, the Wolfpack seized momentum to start the third quarter. For the full story turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.