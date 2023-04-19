Henn ‘warms up’ to set new EPPJ shot put mark

Kaitey Schumacher begins her leg of the 3200 meter relay after taking the batom from Tessa Barlow. EPPJ finished third in the event.

NELIGH — One new Wolfpack record was set and another was tied Tuesday at the Neligh-Oakdale Track Invite. Basking in warm sunshine, the best track day of the young season,

Later in the day, EPPJ’s 400 meter relay team tied the Wolfpack record, winning the event with a time of 46.50 seconds. On the girls side, freshman Kayton Zwingman continued her strong spring with a third place finish in the 300 meter hurdles. The Wolfpack 3200 meter relay team finished third.

In the girls team race, Elkhorn Valley won with 109.8 points followed by Plainview, 99.3; Niobrara-Verdigre, 86; HLHF, 61; Fullerton, 44; Madison, 44; Osmond, 33.8; EPPJ, 33; and Neligh-Oakdale, 15. Elkhorn Valley won the boys team competition with 159.5 points. Other team scores were Plainview, 98.5; Osmond, 83; HLHF, 55; EPPJ, 50; Fullerton, 46; Madison, 31; and Niobrara-Verdigre 4.

The Wolfpack’s 400 meter relay team tied their school record Tuesday at the Neligh-Oakdale Invite. Team members were (l-r): Corbin Kinney, Dylon Lueking, Myles Kittelson and Camryn Pelster. Photo submitted
Kaiden Bode finished sixth in the triple jump.