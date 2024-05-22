Henn medals in Class D Shot Put

OMAHA — Two Wolfpack seniors entered Burke Stadium, one left with a state medal.

Blake Henn and Dylon Lueking capped their high school athletic careers Friday and Saturday, competing at the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) State Track & Field Championships.

Henn reached the finals of the shot put competition early Friday afternoon and finished sixth.

Moments later he was on the medal stand to receive his medal as family members looked on.

His best toss of the day measured out to 48’11.5” (a new Wolfpack school record). It marked the third time this spring that Henn broke the Wolfpack record.

Winning the event was Boone Snyder of Sutherland with an impressive toss of 55’6”.

Then, on Saturday, Dylon Lueking competed in the discus. Wearing the Wolfpack black uniform as he has throughout the season, Lueking’s best throw on the day was 115’11”. He did not advance to the finals.

Winning the Class D discus was senior Xander Brown of Osmond with a throw of 163’3”.

The athletes were coached this season by Sandi Henn, Matt Euse and Brandon Callahan.