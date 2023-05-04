Henn leads EPPJ medal parade Saturday at NVC

ATKINSON — Competition was fierce Saturday for the Wolfpack track team. Not only did they have to compete against conference foes at the NVC Track & Field Championships, they also had to battle the weather.

Nary an athlete wasn’t affected in one way or another from the high winds in excess of 30 miles per hour, with higher gusts, which made conditions tough on an otherwise sun-filled day.

The Wolfpack girls best effort was turned in by freshman Kayton Zwingman and junior Ashlynne Charf, each winning two medals in individual events and one relay. Charf placed in both the 100 and 200 meter dash events, Zwingman earned medals in the 800 and 1600 meter runs.

For the Wolfpack boys, they were led by junior Blake Henn placed second in the shot put.

The 400 meter relay team consisting of Corbin Kinney, Myles Kittelson, Dylon Lueking and Camryn Pelster placed third. Fourth place medals were won by Kittelson (long jump), Kinney in the 110 meter high hurdles and Landyn Veik in the 1600 meter run.

The day belonged to host school West Holt who won both team titles.

In the boys division, West Holt tallied 192 points to claim the team title. Elkhorn Valley was second with 141.5 followed by Summerland 88, North Central 66, Stuart 49, EPPJ 45.5, Boyd County 45, CWC 11, St. Mary’s 10, Niobrara/Verdigre 10 and Neligh-Oakdale 2.

Taking the team title in the girls division was West Holt with 191 points, 100 more than second place St. Mary’s at 91. Other team scores were Elkhorn Valley 76, Summerland 76, Niobrara/Verdigre 57, North Central 55, Boyd County 37, EPPJ 25, CWC 20, Stuart 18 and Neligh-Oakdale 12.

For individual results, see this week’s Elgin Review.