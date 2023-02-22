Hemenway wins two matches; eyes the future

OMAHA — Wolfpack junior wrestler Samuel Hemenway’s goal this season was to qualify for the NSAA State Wrestling Championships and compete with the best of the best.

He did that this week, showing he belonged there, coming up just short of winning a medal in the Class D 195-pound division.

“It’s a great experience to get to Omaha,” Hemenway said after the tournament. He told The Elgin Review the experience was one he will learn from and use as motivation next year.

Hemenway opened the tournament strong Thursday, pinning Hemingford’s Theron Miller in 1:07. The victory sent him into the quarterfinals later that day against eventual state champion Sid Miller of Anselmo-Merna.

Miller dominated the match from the start, registering takedowns in each of the three periods while holding Hemenway scoreless in the match.

The loss dropped Hemenway into the wrestlebacks. In consolation round #2, GACC's James Rolf found out just how hard it is to compete against the EPPJ wrestler. Leading two to zero going into the second period, Hemenway added four points with a near fall and a takedown and went on to defeat Rolf seven to four.

