Hemenway, Drueke medal at Wolfpack Invite Saturday

Elgin Public-Pope John won two medals Saturday at the EPPJ Invite. A star-studded field of wrestlers came from far and wide to compete.

“It was a confidence builder for us,” Wolfpack Coach Mike Zegers said about the tournament.

On ‘Senior Day,’ Samuel Hemenway didn’t disappoint. Quite the opposite, he told The Elgin Review his championship match gave him confidence going into the remainder of the season.

Competing against Brett Bridger of Fullerton in the 190-pound weight division championship match, Bridger jumped out to an early lead, but Hemenway caught up in the second period.

The third period saw each wrestler take their best shot. Bridger managed a takedown and turned it into a pin, handing Hemenway just his second loss of the season on a stellar senior season.

“I had him on the edge and it felt pretty good,” Hemenway said about his takedown in the second period.

“I’m very happy where I’m at (wrestling at 190). It’s a great feeling.”

Earlier, sophomore Grady Drueke overcame an opening round loss to reach the consolation finals and finish fourth. Drueke posted victories over Pender’s Liam Paeper and Plainview’s Landon Hansen to set up a third place match between he and Austin Mendoza of Summerland.

Mendoza got the better of Drueke, but that didn’t diminish his effort on this day. Both of Drueke’s victories came against opponents with winning records.

“That was awesome for Grady to get a medal,” Coach Zegers said. Drueke’s record is now 4-6.

The Wolfpack competed Saturday without wrestlers Austin Hinkle (injury) and Landyn Veik (ill). It’s hopeful the team will be at full strength when the season resumes in January.