Helen M. Reicks, 87, of Petersburg, NE, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022 at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, March 12, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg with Fr. John Norman officiating. Interment followed in the parish cemetery.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.

*****

Helen Marie Reicks, daughter of John Bernard and Catherine (Ridder) Arends was born on September 14, 1934 at St. Libory, NE. She was baptized at St. Libory and confirmed at St. John’s Catholic Church in Petersburg. She attended school at several places during her childhood.

On May 23, 1951 Helen was united in marriage to Alphonse “Al” Bernard Reicks at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Petersburg, NE. The couple lived in Petersburg where they raised their family. In 1958, Helen and Al bought and operated the Petersburg Lockers. In 1975, they incorporated the business with their two sons Chuck and Dennis, and continued operating it until retirement in early 2000’s.

Helen was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Petersburg, NE and St. John’s Christian Mothers. She enjoyed camping and boating, traveling, playing cards and solitaire, feeding birds and squirrels, taking trips to the casino, and most of all spending time with family and friends.

Helen is survived by three sons: John (Nelda) of Centerton, AR; Dennis of Juniata, NE; Monty (Teri) of Petersburg, NE; twelve grandchildren: Shawn Ragan, Jaimie Skinner, Andrea Smith, Geoff Smith, Melissa Reicks, Leslah Casper, Shannon Tupe, Kimberly Reicks, Dennis “Buddy” Reicks, Courtney Burbach, Brandon Reicks, and Jay Reicks; 29 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Jerome (Barbara) Reicks of Sioux City, IA; sisters-in-law: Dorothy Reicks of Grand Island, NE and Alyce Arends of Chicago, IL; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Al, sons Charles Dean and Douglas Alan; an infant daughter Theresa Ann; brothers: John Arends and Donald Arends, and sister Darlene Arends.

xxxxxx

Audrey Ann Fangman, 76, of Albion, NE passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society, Albion.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, March 4, 2022 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, with Rev. John Norman. Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Petersburg. Visitation was held Thursday at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. Wake Service.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion, NE is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Audrey Ann Fangman, daughter of Edward and Eva (Rumery) Meis was born December 28, 1945 at Tilden, NE. She attended school and graduated from St. Boniface Catholic School in Elgin.

On December 28, 1964, Audrey married Bernard Reicks. They lived east of Petersburg and to this union Doug was born. They later divorced in 1976.

Audrey married Vincent Faust and the couple lived in Petersburg until his death in October 1986. On January 3, 1992 she was married to Wendelin Fangman and they lived in Raeville. Wendelin passed away in December 1997. Audrey met Bob Young in 2004 and they enjoyed each other’s companionship since. Due to failing health she entered the Good Samaritan Society in Albion on March 19, 2020.

Audrey’s love for cooking led to her various cooking jobs including the City Café in St. Edward, various cafés in Petersburg, the Albion Senior Center, Boone County Health Center in Albion, and Helena in Petersburg during fertilizer season.

She enjoyed taking drives in the country, going shopping, listening to music and attending her grandchildren’s activities.

Audrey was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, NE, and the Christian Mothers.

She is survived by special friend Bob Young of Raeville; her son Doug (Jean) Reicks of Petersburg; three grandchildren: Rebecca Reicks of Lincoln, NE; Zachary and Abby Reicks of Petersburg; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother, husbands Vin Faust and Wendelin Fangman.

xxxxxx

Gail Anthony Koch, 87, of Spokane, Washington, passed away on January 2, 2022.

Gail was born in Raeville, NE in 1934 and grew up in Petersburg. He served in the Army in post-war Japan from 1955-1957. In 1959 he married Marilyn Rotert of Elgin and together raised a family of 4 children in Norfolk.

Gail was a civil engineer, custom home builder/carpenter, business manager, real estate maintenance supervisor, daycare center and dance studio co-owner, Reliv International Bronze Ambassador, Parish Council President Couple, Marriage Encounter leader couple of NE Nebraska, avid fisherman in Idaho/Alaska/Canada, and self-taught cook. However, he always said his favorite job was when he was a janitor at a local North Idaho elementary school, where the naughty kids would get sent to work with Gail, as janitor, after school as the traditional punishment. Before long, the principal complained that now the kids were misbehaving in order to spend more time with Gail!

Gail is survived by his wife Marilyn, son Tony (Tona), and daughters Lori (Nathan), Mary Jo, and Sara; foster daughter Deedee; stepson Rick (Tara)–Marilyn’s firstborn son; “adopted” daughter Ruth (Giovanni); grandchildren Gus (Eve), Matt (Misa), Terese (Alex), Andy, Casey, Juan Carlos and Andrea; sister Virginia Foss of Petersburg, and many nieces and nephews; and Ovie the cat.

He was preceded in death by parents Anton and Susan Koch of Petersburg and brother Corky of Scottsbluff.

Gail was a beloved Husband, cherished Dad, kind “Papa” to his grandkids, and laughing Uncle and Friend to anyone who would bring him a pie.

Memorials may be made to: The Columban Fathers Missions at www.columban.org. Cards may be mailed to Koch, PO Box 10891, Spokane, WA 99209.

xxxx

