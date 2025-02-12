Heithoff promoted to Chief Credit Officer

Great Plains State Bank (GPSB) has announced the promotion of Todd Heithoff to Chief Credit Officer. As the CCO, Heithoff will oversee all credit operations and maintain his position as Market President for the Petersburg Branch.

Heithoff, a native of Elgin, brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role, having spent 25+ years in the ag lending arena supporting customers in Nebraska and South Dakota with an emphasis on working with producers in Boone and Antelope County. “We are thrilled to welcome Todd to this position. With his extensive knowledge and experience in Petersburg and the surrounding communities, he will bring a fresh perspective that aligns with our goals for growth at Great Plains State Bank,” said CEO/President Rick Chochon.

Heithoff joined GPSbank in March of 2015 when it was formed earlier that year. He was appointed Market President in 2022. Heithoff has been a valued team member playing an important role in the continued growth of Great Plains State Bank.

“I am excited for this new opportunity to expand my role with the bank while maintaining my connection with the Petersburg Market. I feel I can help our loan department grow moving forward in a steady, reliable manner. Our goal has always been to help our customers succeed”, said Heithoff.

Heithoff sits on several area boards and associations including the Petersburg Industrial Development Corporation, Elgin School Board Vice President, Elgin Community Foundation President along with several others. Heithoff was recently a recipient for FHLBank Topeka’s #500forGood on behalf of GPSbank donating the $500 award to the Petersburg Community Foundation.

“Todd has been dedicated to his customers, his co-workers and the community since day one” commented Chochon.