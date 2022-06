Pope John has found the person to replace long-time match teacher Sister Patricia Hoffman.

Principal Lisa Schumacher announced last week that a former Nebraskan, having spent many years in Washington State, will be returning to ‘The Good Life.’

William “Bill” Heelan will assume the teaching duties of Sister Pat who announced her retirement earlier this year, completing 50 years at the parochial school. For complete story turn to this week’s edition of Elgin Review.