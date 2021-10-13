He may be the Wolfpack’s top fan

Longtime Elgin resident, Dennis Suhr, who claims he’s not good at putting words together, had no trouble answering why he lives here. “It’s a nice, quiet town. (There are) good, friendly people everywhere you go. They all wave.”

His wave is sometimes one-way these days as he monitors traffic on Highway 14 from westward facing windows in his new residence at ‘The Homestead’ on the south side of town. With the north window open on a refreshing autumn day, a wave turns into a “hello there” to passerby, especially the bouncy, pre-school daughter of the apartment manager.

A formidable man, Suhr slouches in his easy chair, and suggests I sit in his fancy walker to his right, instead of the sofa on his left. At 75, he said he doesn’t mind the age, except for what he calls the side effects. “Everything goes wrong with your body,” he said, admitting he can hear better out of his right ear. Though he has hearing aids, he seldom wears them since they’re challenging to keep in his ears while juggling a face mask and glasses. For the complete story turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.