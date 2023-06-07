Harold P. “Buggs” Henn, Jr., 72, of Petersburg, NE, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society, Albion, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, NE, with Fr. John Norman officiating. Interment followed at the parish cemetery. Visitation was Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Bonaventure Catholic Church or the family for later designation.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion, NE is in charge of arrangements.

*****

Harold Paul Henn, Jr., son of Harold Arthur and Helen Ann (Berger) Henn Sr. was born July 23, 1950, in Tilden, NE. He and siblings grew up on the family’s 100-year-old farm that was about a mile away from the town of Raeville. Buggs attended school at St. John’s Berchmans in Raeville and later went to Petersburg Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1969.

After graduation Buggs worked at different jobs until he became a grain elevator manager for CVA in Petersburg, where he worked until his retirement.

On July 26, 1980, Buggs was united in marriage to Connie Smith in Raeville, NE. From this union He was blessed with five children. The couple made their home in a two-story house on the North end of Petersburg. There they raised calves and some chickens in the spring. The couple later divorced in 2001.

Buggs was a member of St. John’s Church in Petersburg and St. Bonaventure’s Church in Raeville. He also contributed a lot of time towards the community.

He was a member of the Young Men’s Club, Commercial Club, Softball Team Manager for the Knotty Pine, USSSA Umpire, Volunteer Fireman for Petersburg, Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association, and a share of the management of the Legion Club to head the list of commitments.

Buggs enjoyed playing softball, umpiring, bowling and being part of any sporting events. He was also a true Nebraska Husker fan. He looked forward to Rae Valley Heritage Days every year which he participated in.

Buggs is survived by his ex-wife: Connie Henn of Battle Creek, NE; five children: Josh (Stephanie) Henn of Norfolk, NE; Becky Henn of Battle Creek, NE; Stephen (Tiffany) Henn of Lincoln, NE; Jake Henn of Genoa, NE; Danny (Kelly Zegar) Henn of Petersburg, NE; 8 grandchildren; Maveryk and Gabrielle Henn; Preston, Aubrey and Kylee Henn; Megan and Trevor Brinkman; Noah Henn; four brothers: Randy (Connie) Henn of Elgin, NE; Nick (Wendy) Henn of Neligh, NE; Ken (Tina) Henn of Petersburg, NE; and Tim Henn of St. Edward, NE; six sisters: Pat Evans of Elgin, NE; Rose (Dave) Simons of Creighton, NE; Sharon (Dwain) Seier of Genoa, NE; Jeanie (Leon) Seier of Spalding, NE; Darlene Henn of Battle Creek, NE; Mary Jo (Gary) Priester of Omaha, NE; sister-in-law: Shirley Henn of Petersburg, NE; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Larry Henn and James Henn in infancy; brothers-in-law: Bill Evans and Merle Sehi.