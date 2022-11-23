Harlan Krebbs, 80

A Mass of Christian Burial for Harlan Krebs age 80 of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh, NE with Father Pat Nields, officiating. Burial will follow at the Laurel Hill Cemetery, Neligh.

Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022 at St. Francis Catholic Church with wake at 7:00 p.m.

Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh, Nebraska will be handling the arrangements.

Harlan passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh, Nebraska.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com

*****

Harlan Edward Krebs, son of Harold and Esther (Nore) Krebs, was born on August 21,1942 at Neligh. He was a graduate of the Class of 1960 at Neligh High School.

Following high-school, Harlan worked for the U.S Department of Interior doing Geological Surveys which took him across the country with his ’63 Chevy Impala. Harlan married Bonnie Kaczor of Ewing, NE. on August 21,1965, at St. Francis Catholic Church, in Neligh.

They were married for 57 years and raised three children, Lynn, Jeff, and Jason.

Harlan assumed running the family farm west of Neligh and began his passion of raising cattle. He was the third generation on the farm, following his parents and grandparents.

Harlan was very proud of his cattle and enjoyed traveling to several 4-H progress shows and national stock shows across the Midwest. Winning events such as AKSARBEN, the Denver Stock Show, and the American Royal Stock Show in KC.

Harlan’s other hobbies were fishing, hunting, water skiing, snowmobiling, playing cards, attending auctions, watching his kids and grandkids sporting events, traveling with Bonnie, and the always needed bs sessions at the coffee shop with his beloved buddies.

Harlan is survived by his loving wife: Bonnie Krebs of Neligh; three children: daughter Lynn (Darwin) Craig of Omaha, NE., son Jeff (Lynette) Krebs of Neligh, and son Jason Krebs of Neligh. Eight grandchildren. Travis, Cody, and Parker Craig. Calli and Kirsten Krebs. Ashton, Talon and Colson Krebs. Brother, Eldon (Louisa) Krebs, Gordon, NE. Sister, Sharon (Tom) Stibal, Lincoln, NE.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Joyce (Dale) Wilkinson of Neligh.