Hanson hired as new executive director of Antelope County Museum

Lifelong Antelope County resident Donna Hanson of rural Oakdale is the new executive director of the Antelope County Museum. Hanson was hired by the Antelope County Historical Society.

Hanson has been very active in agriculture throughout her life, farming first with her parents, then later her husband Ron. Dairy farmers for 27 years, they farm one-half mile east of Oakdale in Burnett Township. After selling their cows, they continued to crop farm and are now turning the farming over to their oldest son Jeremy. Turn to this week’s Elgin Review for the complete story.