H-L Quad showcases Wolfpack competitors

HUMPHREY — The weather was right for running and jumping Tuesday afternoon, April 22, as the Wolfpack track team competed at the Humphrey-Lindsay quadrangular.

Albeit just four teams at the meet, Wolfpack athletes were given the opportunity to display their track talents and the team delivered.

On the girls side, sophomore Braelyn Martinsen won two gold medals, taking first in the 100 and 200 meter dash events. Gemma Miller and Megan Wright both earned medals in the shot put and discus events. Mady Kurpgeweit placed in both the high jump and 100 meter dash while teammate Kayton Zwingman claimed gold in the 400 meter dash, making it an EPPJ sweep of gold in the dash events.

On the boys side, winning gold in their events were Evin Pelster (long jump), Trey Rittscher (shot put) and Jarek Erickson (discus).

Humphrey-Lindsay won the girls title with 161 points followed by EPPJ 87, Lakeview 86 and Newman Grove/St. Edward (NGST) 77.

Humphrey-Lindsay also won the boys title with 180 points followed by Lakeview 97, NGST 73 and EPPJ 71.

…..see more at this week’s Elgin Review.