Gun show on tap this weekend at Neligh Fairgrounds

Gun enthusiasts near and far look forward to the first weekend in January.

The annual Antelope County Shooters Club Gun Show will be held Saturday and Sunday, January 7-8.

All varieties of firearms will be for sale at one of the best gun shows in all of Northeast Nebraska.

To be held at the Antelope County Fairgrounds, the show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday the hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $5/day. Children under 12 can attend for free if accompanied by an adult.Gun show on tap this week