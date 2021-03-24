Principal Wemhoff new EPPJ Football Head Coach

By Dennis Morgan

Co-Publisher

Wemhoff to take over football duties beginning with 2021 season.

Is it too early to think about football? Not if you love the sport and live in Nebraska.

While Husker football may be months away, Elgin Public-Pope John football was front and center last week.

The search for a new football coach for the Wolfpack went far and wide. But, when it came time to make a hire, the person chosen to coach the Wolfpack was just feet away.

At the March meeting of the District #18 Board of Education, Superintendent Mike Brockhaus announced that K-12 Principal Greg Wemhoff would assume the duties previously held by Randy Eisenhauer.

Wemhoff, who has coached the junior high team for five years, has plenty of varsity head coaching experience. Prior to joining District #18, Wemhoff served as head coach of the Battle Creek Braves from 2001 to 2013. He guided the Braves to the Class C2 semi-finals in 2013 where they lost to eventual state champion Doniphan-Trumbull.

He also had previous head coaching experience at Anselmo-Merna High School (one year).

“I have been fortunate to be up close and personal on the sidelines as an administration with very little pressure. It’s been a lot of fun,” he said last week.

“The transition from Coach Eisenhauer to myself I think will be smooth. He has done a great job and has always worked hard to put the best product on the field. I think he has done a tremendous job and he has been fun to watch and I know the players enjoyed playing for him.

“We have some good kids coming back who have a work ethic that I believe is a reflection of coach. The coaching staff is going to do the best we can to put the kids in a position to be successful and keep this program going in the right direction.”