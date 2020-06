Seven seniors will receive their diplomas on Saturday at Elgin Public School.

Adam Dreger, Cade Heithoff, Tyler Iburg, Olivia Lindgren, Araceli Palmer, Cory Romej Jr., and Talena Woodard finally get to take their walk across the gym stage and officially become members of the Elgin Public School Alumni.

Due to restrictions, occupancy will be limited to 200 people.

Congratulations Class of 2020!