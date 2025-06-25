Governor Pillen coming to Neligh on July 3

At 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 3 at the Neligh Legion Post 172, there will be a ceremony in which Governor Jim Pillen and distinguished guests from Ft. Benning, Georgia and nearby will be attending. According to Antelope County Veteran Service Officer Tom Nelson, they will be honoring the re-naming of Ft. Benning whose namesake is Fred G. Benning of Neligh. A World War I veteran, Benning received the Distinguished Service Cross for “Extraordinary Heroism” during combat operations in France on Oct 3, 1918. Veteran Benning served as the Neligh Mayor for a number of years and also ran a business downtown before retiring.

The ceremony is open to the public.