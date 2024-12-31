Gordon “Feller” Baker, 93 of Neligh, NE died Monday, December 16, 2024 at Arbor Care Center in Neligh, NE.

Feller was born on June 19, 1931, in rural Chambers to A Gordon and Gesine Katherine (Freese) Baker, the middle of five children. Before starting school, the Baker family moved to rural Neligh where Feller would attend all twelve years at Neligh Public Schools graduating in 1948 at the ripe of age of 16! He started farming with his father on the family farm east of Neligh. In February 1951, he met the love of his life, Darlene (Dolly) Leifeld outside a dance in Petersburg, NE. In July of that year Feller would be diagnosed with polio and spent time at Douglas County Hospital fighting for his life. Though polio would delay their marriage, they were finally married February 18, 1952 at St. John’s rectory in Petersburg, NE. to this union six children were born: Elizabeth, Katherine, Jane, Jennifer, Mathew, and Angela.

Feller was a steward of the land, a farmer, and a public servant, through and through. He was devoted to his wife, his family, his church, his community, and the family farm. In November of 1970 they moved to the Baker Family Farmstead where he lived till earlier this year.

As a child Feller worked with his father and brothers on the family farm. As he grew to adulthood his path led him to continue working alongside his father continuing the family legacy. Feller and his bride lived on a few farms in the Neligh area, growing their herds along the way, before settling on a farm adjacent to the Baker Family Farmstead in 1958. By this time the couple had welcomed three daughters and the family would continue to grow. As a farmer and livestock producer Feller became especially prolific for his pork production including being featured in a Purina feed advertisement for purchasing a train car of Pig Startena feed in 1962 and being part owner of Rice Feed & Grain. He would spend a couple of years in the early 1970’s as the largest independent pork producer in the state. By the 1970’s the family had grown to five daughters and his son. He was no longer milking any cattle but instead focusing on pork production, a smaller cattle herd, and crops to include alfalfa, corn, beans, sorghum. For many years Feller donated the pigs used in the pig scramble at the Antelope County Fair. Many a young child walked away with a Baker piglet as their prize! Feller would enjoy his work on the farm working well into his 70’s. In 2018, Feller and Dolly would be awarded the Pioneer Farm Award for long and meritorious service to agriculture for 100 years of farm ownership.

Feller had always had a keen interest in politics and joined the Neligh-Oakdale School Board from 1976-1980. While on the school board more than one student was appreciative of his advocacy. After the school board, Feller began serving as an Antelope County Supervisor beginning in 1980. Shortly into his tenure he would be voted Chairman of the Board. He served as an Antelope County Supervisor, more often than not being voted Chairman also, from 1980-2000. As a board representative he served on the Boards of Directors for Goldenrod Hills Community Action Council, Northeast NE Area Agency on Aging, NIRMA, NACO, League of Human Dignity, and Liberty Center. Also during this time Baker was instrumental in many things that would benefit Antelope County residents. He was operative in visiting congressional leadership in Washington D.C. which would lead to the growth of the commodities offerings through Goldenrod Hills. Additionally, he was effective in supporting efforts to repair the Singing Bridge outside Clearwater and the Old Mill Bridge, and construction of the Standing Bear Bridge on Hwy 14.

He was especially passionate about Standing Bear Bridge being built for the indigenous population that he felt had been left largely ignored.

Although Feller was not raised Catholic, he would convert and be baptized with his son in 1965. He was a very devout Catholic serving as an usher, on the St. Francis Parish Board, and the Tintern Monastery Board. He was proud to work closely with Fr. Stevens for fundraising and construction of the monastery. Feller and Dolly were long term volunteers at the nursing home assisting the priest with Mass and visiting with residents, lifting spirits with conversations and caring. They did this volunteer work well into their 80’s.

Above all though, Feller was a family man. He cherished his wife and was devoted to his family. As a son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather he shared his wit, intellect, opinions, and faith with all. He is known for his unconditional love and acceptance. Feller and Dolly were known to open their home and their hearts to many. The farm would become a second home to many nieces and nephews, the grandchildren, and dozens of friends of these children and grandchildren. Feller loved taking his grandkids up to the pasture for impromptu weinie roasts often including their friends. He will most be missed by these loved ones.

Feller is preceded in death by his parents, siblings and their spouses: Chesley (Della) Baker, Irma Jean (Walter) Lentz; brother, Robert Baker; and brother-in-law, Warren Holm. Also preceding him in death were his mother and father-in-law, William and Julia Leifeld.

Feller is survived by his children and spouses: Liz and Greg Luce, Cheyenne, WY; Kate Kypuros and partner, Michael Montilla, Camano Island, WA; Jane and Gary Clark, Amherst, NE; Jennifer and Mark Ervin, Neligh, NE; Mathew and Rebecca Baker, Neligh, NE; and Angela Baker and partner, Birol Isbilir, Omaha, NE; sister, Nancy Holm & sister-in-law, Judy Baker, both of Bellevue. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and his 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. Their legacy will live on for generations.