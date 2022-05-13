Good shoots 83 to take third at N-V Invite

HUMPHREY — Cool and wet. Competing in their second track meet in two days, Elgin Public-Pope John had one final tuneup and the Wolfpack performed well at the Bulldog Invite.

Sprinter Ashlynne Charf placed second in the 100 meter dash and third in the 200 meter dash. Skyler Meis took fourth in the triple jump.

Earning her first varsity medal was freshman Callie Heithoff who finished seventh in the discus; and Eliza Borer placed eighth in the 1600.

For the boys, Colton Wright placed third in two individual events (400 meter dash and discus). Other Wolfpack athletes finishing third were Nick Anderson (800), Gage Thiessen (1600) and Blake Henn (shot put). For complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.