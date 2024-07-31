Goldie W. Poulsen, 89, of Elgin, NE, passed away Monday, July 22, 2024, at Antelope Memorial Hospital, Neligh, NE.

Goldie Waunetta Poulsen, daughter of William Henry and Ina Pearl (Pruett) Pratt, was born on March 2, 1935, on the family farm near Cummingsville in Wheeler County. She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin, NE and attended Red Top District in Wheeler County until the ninth grade.

On February 26, 1955, Goldie united in marriage to Donald L. Poulsen at the Wheeler County Court House and they were married for 66 years. Goldie was a stay-at-home wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Goldie is survived by her daughter: Ina (Jim) Kittelson of Elgin, NE; son Donald E. (Lisa) Poulsen of Elgin, NE; five grandchildren: Ryan (Casee) Kittelson; Jesse Kittelson (Danita); Jennifer (Aaron) Mahoney; Jeremy (Jenna) Poulsen; Lindsey Poulsen Reel (Eric); 13 great-grandchildren: Jonathon, Tristen, Myles, Camry, Bentley, Lilly, Trenten, Ryleigh, Dylan, Kaitlyn, Gentry, Kinley and Eden; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Donald in 2021; siblings: Rosie Rouillard (Art Koch and Harold Rouillard), Katherine (Oscar) Poulsen, Alfred (Jerri) Pratt, Frances (Richard) Iburg, and Elsie (Fred) Beanblossom; two nephews: Rich Iburg and Gary Iburg.