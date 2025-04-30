‘Gold’ eludes EPPJ at St. Mary’s

O’NEILL — Competing in their second track meet in two days, Elgin Public-Pope John found points hard to come by at the St. Mary’s Invite.

The girls team finished seventh out of eight teams. Riverside won the title with 117.5 points. Their main competition was Niobrara-Verdigre who finished second with 113 points. Other team scores were Plainview 98, St. Mary’s 66, Boyd County 65, CWC 31, EPPJ 24.5 and Stuart 3.

Wolfpack sophomore Braelyn Martinsen accounted for the majority of EPPJ’s team points as she medaled in the 100, 200, long jump and 4×100 relay. Teammate Gemma Miller medaled in both the shot put and discus events.

Kayton Zwingman and Mady Kurpgeweit were also multiple medal winners.

In the boys team competition, Riverside again prevailed, dominating the field by scoring 145 points. Plainview was second with 89, followed by Boyd County 83, St. Mary’s 77, Stuart 47, CWC 43, Niobrara/Verdigre 26, EPPJ 14 and Santee 2.

Evin Pelster led the Wolfpack boys, medaling in the 1600, long jump and the 3200 meter relay. Jarek Erickson medaled in the discus and shot put.

