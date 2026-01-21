Gloria Lordemann, 71

Gloria J. Lordemann,

71, of Petersburg, NE passed away on Friday, January 16, 2026, at Unity Point Health Downtown in Sioux City, IA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January, 22, 2026, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, NE with Rev. John Norman officiating. Interment will take place at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. wake service.

The family requests memorials to the Elgin or Petersburg Rescue Squads.

Levander Funeral Home?of?Elgin?is?in charge of?the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Gloria Jean Reiss Lordemann was born on March 13, 1954, to Delmer and Alice (Bligh) Reiss in Neligh, Nebraska. She attended Neligh-Oakdale High School and graduated in 1972. In 1973, she attended Minneapolis Technical College to become a laboratory technician. Gloria completed her lab tech internship in Scottsbluff and worked for several years as a lab technician for Dr. Sweet.

On September 7, 1974, Gloria married Stephen J. Lordemann at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh, Nebraska. Together, Stephen and Gloria raised their four children on the Lordemann homestead north of Raeville. She was a devoted member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville and was active as a Christian Mother.

Gloria was a stay-at-home mother and also lovingly cared for other children in her home. She later worked alongside Stephen at Lordemann Insurance for many years, retiring in 2018 due to health reasons. In addition, she served as an EMT with the Elgin Ambulance Service for 20 years, where she also held the role of training officer.

Gloria enjoyed reading and was an avid baker. She loved decorating her home for the seasons and holidays and was a talented seamstress who enjoyed sewing clothes and blankets, as well as repairing garments. She volunteered with the Lassie and Lads 4-H Club and was a dedicated 4-H leader. Gloria was an enthusiastic Husker, NASCAR, and Kenny Wallace fan and especially cherished a girls’ trips to NASCAR race with her daughters.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Stephen Lordemann of Raeville; her children: Sara (Leon) Koeppel of Sioux City; Craig (Melissa) Lordemann of Hartington; Eric (Jenna) Lordemann of Raeville; and Alicia (Rory) McGinnis of Walthill; and her grandchildren: Ashton (Kailey) Patten, Gabriel Patten, Jarret Lordemann, Landon Ahlman, Emma Lordemann, Riley Lordemann, Aden Ahlman, and Jayden Lordemann. She is also survived by her siblings, Sandra Reiss and Gary (Deb) Reiss, along with nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Delmer and Alice Reiss; her parents-in-law, Joseph and Elizabeth Lordemann; and her brother-in-law, Reverand Colonel Frank Lordemann.