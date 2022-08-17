Getzfred remains proud to call Elgin ‘home’

A throw pillow nestled among others on a brown couch in his Lincoln apartment says it all – Elgin, Best Little Town in Nebraska. Darrell Getzfred, 61, is an expert on the subject.

“I was born there, raised there, and graduated high school in 1979 from Pope John,” Getzfred summarized as he got comfortable in his easy chair and admitted Lincoln, where he’s lived for 13 years, now is home.

One other standout printed on that prized pillow is a storefront with the name Getz’ Grocery. His grocer story kicks off in the summer between 5th and 6th grades when he took a job for 25 cents an hour bagging potatoes and cleaning lettuce for Ray’s Superette, the current location of Dean’s Market. To read the full story, turn to this week’s Elgin Review.