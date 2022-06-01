Gerald “Red” Miller, 100 of Norfolk, NE formerly of Elgin, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, NE.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Elgin, with Rev. Brian Loy officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakdale Cemetery at Oakdale, NE with Military Rites conducted by American Legion Post #229 and VFW Post #5816 of Elgin, United States Navy Funeral Honor Guard, and American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church in Elgin.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.huffmanlevander.com

*****

Gerald R. Miller, twin son of William H. and Elizabeth (Smith) Miller, was born June 6, 1921 in his family’s home on a farm near Elgin. He attended school at Sheldon rural district #148 through the 10th grade, graduating from Elgin High School in 1939.

After high school graduation he went to visit his brother Berle in Iowa.

There were recruiters in town, and he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. During his service his unit was the first wave at invasions in North Africa, Sicily, Salerno, Anjio, and Normandy on D-Day.

On September 21, 1946, Gerald married Lois Elaine Dean at Neligh, NE. They were married for 70 years. After a short time of farming near Elgin, he and Lois moved to town where Gerald started working for Contois Motor Company. Later he was employed by Jonny Dodge in Neligh. He retired from being a car salesman at the age of 89. He had sold cars for 60 years. His success was due to hard work and his honesty.

Red’s hobbies were attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and taking meticulous care of his lawn and flowers. He was proud of his home and possessions and taught his children the importance of taking good care of what they had.

Red is survived by his son John (Sandy) Miller of Stuart, NE; daughter Barbara (Greg) McLain of Shawnee, Oklahoma; grandsons: Matthew and Mark McLain; and Ross and Seth Miller; granddaughters: Mary McLain and Randi Miller; seven great-grandchildren: Baylor, Charli, Micah, Lincoln, and Maddyn McLain; Taos Miller and Grayson Witt; along with many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Lois in 2017; brothers and sisters-in-law: Charles (Mary), Clifford, William (Ethel), Berle (Harriet), Paul, Lyle (Lena), and Harold (Arlene); grandson Micah McLain; niece Mabel Miller and nephews Wayne, Jim, and Jerry Miller.