Georgine Funk, 89

Funeral Service for Georgine Funk, age 89 of Ewing were 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 22, 2021 at St. John’s Catholic Church rural Clearwater with Father John Norman, officiating.

Burial was in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Visitation was Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. wake service at St. John’s Catholic Church rural Clearwater.

Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater is handling arrangements. Georgine passed away January 16, 2021 at Norfolk Homestead in Norfolk.

Georgine Marie Dozler daughter of George and Josephine (Klink) Dozler was born August 15, 1931 on the family farm southwest of Elgin. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, attended country school #82. She graduated from Elgin High School in 1949.

Georgine’s legacy was her contributions and passion in keeping the rural “One-Room Country School” relevant. She worked her entire 40 plus years teaching Kindergarten through the 8th grades at various country schools.

Georgine attended the State Teacher’s College at Wayne Nebraska where she earned her teaching certificate and later her Master’s degree. She started her teaching career where she went to country school “District #82” in the fall of 1949. Over the years, as the demographics changed in the rural communities, Georgine taught as many as 22 students and as little as one student. There is no doubt that her passion and contributions to teaching, touched the lives of many students and their families!

On November 29, 1951 she married Joseph George Funk at St. Boniface Church. They made their first home on a farm just west of Elgin and settled on a family farm where Joseph was born and raised south of Ewing. They raised six children, Joseph Robert, Kenneth Brian, Danial Lee, Beverly Jean, George Paul and Jeffery Joseph and were members of St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Clearwater NE.

While teaching was her passion, Georgine enjoyed boating at Goose Lake with her family and was an avid water skier, she would never pass up a good game of cards, and she also enjoyed walking in which she was often seen walking for miles in her rural surroundings, and she was active in Christian Mothers of St. Johns.

She is survived by her children Joseph and Jayne (Hughes) Funk of Neligh; Kenneth and Rozanne (Roewert) Funk, of Norfolk; Danial and Debra (Schneider) Funk of Norfolk; George and Gay Deanne (Rittscher) Funk of Meza AZ; and Jeff and Anne (Pellatz) Funk of Roca, NE; 19 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. One sister Luellan (Jim) Landgren, two brothers Berton (LeAnn Baumgartner) and Allen (Janice Friedell) along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Georgine was proceeded in death by her husband Joseph, daughter Beverly, her parents, and four brothers Melvin, Harold, Robert, and Glenn.