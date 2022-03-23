George R. Johnson, 60, of Tulsa, OK passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, OK.

Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Levander Funeral Home, Elgin, with a 7 p.m. Prayer Service conducted by Rev. Mary Avidano.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, is in charge of the arrangements.

George Raymond Johnson, son of Gary Dean Johnson and Joan Kae (Sehi) Johnson, was born March 6, 1962, in Neligh, Nebraska. He graduated from Elgin High School in Elgin, Nebraska, in 1980. In high school, George enjoyed wrestling and placed at state wrestling in 1980. He also participated in football, track, FFA, and trapshooting contests along with his father.

He enlisted in the United States Air Force on October 7, 1980, where he trained as an aircraft mechanic. He spent the majority of his time in the Air Force at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. Following his discharge in 1984, he worked at various jobs which took him from Huntington Beach, CA, to New Jersey.

While in New Jersey, he met and married Jean Lyman on April 19, 1995. To this union, a son Eric Thomas was born on January 31, 1996.

George began driving truck, which turned out to be his favorite job. He enjoyed traveling to different states. He took many pictures as he traveled, which he proudly shared with family and friends. In 2008, he moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

George enjoyed hanging out with his friend Sally and their puppy Caliber, fishing, grilling, and studying military aircraft, which he grew an appreciation for as he watched his father pilot and work on planes. He learned to play guitar from his friend Steve Wilkey, and it became a favorite hobby. He sometimes serenaded family over the phone.

George will be deeply missed by his family and friends. George is survived by his son, Eric Johnson; mother, Joan Johnson Dickau (Charley); two sisters Betty Kallhoff (Jerry) and Bonnie Johnson-Bartee (Jim); special friend Sally Byrom; nieces and nephews Shawna Moore (Butch), Joshua Kallhoff (Tonya), Bethany Wagner (Calvin), Cassandra Schrad (BJ Bode), and Cole Haddix (Andrea); along with many grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

George was preceded in death by his father, Gary D. Johnson; grandparents Albert and Erma Sehi; and grandniece Mackenzie Fulsaas.