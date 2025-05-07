George Childers, 76

George D. Childers, 76, of Elgin, NE passed away Monday, April 28, 2025, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, NE with Rev. Frank Baumert officiating. Inurnment followed in the parish cemetery. Visitation was Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the church followed by a 7:00 p.m. wake service.

George Donald Childers, son of Ernest and Mae (Stokes) Childers, was born April 29, 1948, in Elgin, NE. He was baptized and later received the sacrament of confirmation at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, NE. George attended St. Boniface Catholic School where he graduated with the class of 1966.

Following graduation he went to refrigeration school in Omaha, NE briefly before returning to the family farm.

George lived on the family farm west of Elgin, NE. George was proud of being a farmer and he enjoyed working the land, raising crops and milking dairy cows.

George was a lifelong member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. George’s love for the community was evident from the organizations he was involved with. He was the president of the Park Center (District #52) School Board, Elgin Historical Society, Knights of Columbus, and was a certified first responder. Before George’s health began to decline, he enjoyed boating, bowling, playing golf and pool, going to the coffee shop and bar, mowing around the farm, and channel surfing.

George is survived by his daughter: Suzie Scholl of Norfolk, NE; son: Eric Childers of Elgin, NE; five grandchildren: Ryan Scholl of Liberty, MO; Brendan and Allie Scholl both of Norfolk, NE; Mason and Rylee Childers both of St. Paul, NE; two sisters: Connie Thiele of Omaha, NE; Carol Funk of Elgin, NE; two brothers: Neil (Doris) Childers of Elgin, NE; Jim Childers of Elgin, NE; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law: Jeff Scholl; brothers: Wayne and Gary Childers; sister: Doris London; brothers-in-law: Louis Thiele, Mike London and Jack Funk; sisters-in-law: Jeri Childers and Joan Childers.