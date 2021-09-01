Mass of Christian Burial for George Anthony Fritz, 83, of Norfolk, NE was held Friday, August 27, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk.

Rev Pat McLaughlin was the celebrant. Visitation was held Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. with a vigil service at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Burial was at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Military honors were conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16, and VFW Post 1644.

The service was livestreamed on the Home for Funerals website.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Arrangements are under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

*****

George peacefully passed away to his heavenly Father on Monday, August 23, 2021.

George was born September 24, 1937 in Elgin to William Raymond and Eva Magdalene (Gregor) Fritz.

In 1955, George and two brothers opened Northwest Electric in O’Neill, NE. He entered the United States Army in 1958 where he received formal training as an electrician and was honorably discharged in 1960. He then returned to the business.

George married Bonnie Lee Howard on April 8, 1961 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill.

The couple was blessed with four children. The family moved to Norfolk in the fall of 1966, where the business was expanded.

George retired from the family business in July of 2020 after 65 years of above and beyond committed service to his customers.

He enjoyed fishing; playing shuffleboard, games and cards; four-wheeling trips; traveling; and visiting friends and family. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

George was a life-long member of Sacred Heart/St. Mary’s Catholic Church, ushering at Mass and volunteering his time and talent to many church and school events. He was also a member of the VFW.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Fritz of Norfolk; children, Dee (Grant) Broadwell of Tucson, AZ, Sandy (Larry) Spence of Norfolk, Randy Fritz of Norfolk, and Lisa Fritz of Norfolk; grandchildren, Trevor Spence of Omaha and Colby Spence of Kearney, NE; sisters, Sr. Eva Fritz of Omaha, NE, Alice Stodola of Norfolk; sisters-in-law, Nadine Fritz of Montana, Loreen Fritz of Norfolk, and Candy Fritz of Osmond, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

George is preceded in death by his parents; brothers and spouses, William (Mary Lou), Francis (Mildred), Donald, Joseph, and James; brother-in-law Don Stodola.