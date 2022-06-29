General Notice-Antelope County

GENERAL ELECTION NOTICE & OFFICES TO BE FILLED BY ELECTION AND FILING DEADLINES

I, Lisa Payne, Antelope County Clerk/Election Commissioner, hereby give notice of the offices to be filled by election that will appear on the 2022 General Election Ballot to be held November 8th, 2022, in Antelope County, Nebraska, as per State Statute 32-601. Notice is also given that the filing deadline for such offices are: July 15, 2022 for incumbents and August 1, 2022 for non-incumbents. An incumbent is anyone serving in an elective office, even if they are filing for an office other than the one in which they are presently serving, these individuals are required to file by July 15, 2022.

Name of offices for the General Election (Vote for One unless otherwise indicated):

PARTISAN OFFICES:

CONGRESSIONAL OFFICE – For Representative in Congress – District 03 – 2-year term.

STATE OFFICES – (4-year terms unless indicated) – For Governor and Lt. Governor; For Secretary of State; For State Treasurer; For Attorney General; For Auditor of Public Accounts. 6-year term For Public Service Commissioner – District 4.

OTHER STATE OFFICES – NONPARTISAN (Vote for ONE, 4-year terms unless indicated) – For Member of the Legislature – District 40; For Member of the State Board of Education – District 6 ; For University of Nebraska Board of Regents District 6 – 6 year term; Northeast Community College For Board of Governors-District 1; Nebraska Public Power District – Subdivision 10, 6 year term; Elkhorn Rural Public Power District-Subdivision 03, 6 year term; North Central Public Power District – Subdivision 4-At Large, 6 year term; Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District For Board Of Directors – Subdistrict 1; Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Director At Large for Board of Directors; Upper Elkhorn Natural Resources District For Board of Directors – Sub-districts 5, 6, and 7 and Upper Elkhorn Natural Resources District At Large For Board of Directors – At Large; Educational Service Unit #1 – District 9; Educational Service Unit #7 – District 1; Educational Service Unit #8 – District 5; Educational Service Unit #8 – District 3.

COUNTY PARTISAN OFFICES (vote for 1 unless indicated – all 4-year term) – For County Assessor; For Clerk of the District Court; For County Treasurer; For County Sheriff; For County Attorney; For County Clerk; For County Surveyor; For County Commissioner Districts 1, 3, and 5;

COUNTY NONPARTISAN OFFICES – Antelope County Airport Authority Board Member – 6-year term – vote for up to 1; Antelope County Weed Authority – vote for up to 2;

CITY OFFICES (4-year term unless indicated) – City of Neligh – Mayor (Vote for One), Council Members At Large (Vote for up to Two); City of Tilden – 4-year term – Mayor (Vote for One), Council Members At Large (Vote for up to Three); City of Elgin – 4-year term – Mayor (Vote for One), Council Members – Ward 1 (Vote for One), Ward 2 (Vote for One);

VILLAGE OFFICES – 4-Year Term – Vote for up to Three: Royal Village, Oakdale Village, Orchard Village; Clearwater Village; Brunswick Village – Vote for up to One.

ANTELOPE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICTS FOR BOARD MEMBER (4-year terms unless indicated) (Class III) (Vote for up to Three unless otherwise indicated) Summerland Public School; Neligh-Oakdale Public School; Elgin Public School;

OTHER SCHOOL DISTRICTS WITHIN ANTELOPE COUNTY 4-year terms (Class III) (Vote for up to Three unless otherwise indicated) Boone Central Schools; Plainview Public School; Creighton Public School; Elkhorn Valley Public School.

Dated this 24th day of June, 2022.

Lisa Payne

Antelope County Clerk/

Election Commissioner

PUBLISH: June 29, 2022

