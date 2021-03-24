Gate to Elgin Field to be padlocked after incident

The four-lane asphalt track around Elgin Field is meant for runners, not vehicles.

Meeting last week, the District #18 Board of Education decided to take the necessary step to ensure that the track is used solely by people wishing to walk or run. The board was told that someone drove on the track when there was snow on it.

Installed approximately two years ago to provide the Wolfpack track team with a safe place to practice, the four-lane track has also become a favorite spot for people to walk or run as part of an exercise regimen.

So, to prevent unauthorized vehicles from having access to the track, the consensus of the board was to padlock the gate. The public can still access the track from the west entrance.

In other action:

Technology — As is customary this time of year, the school board approved technology purchases for the 2021-22 school year. Total cost for this year’s purchases of chrome books and other items was just over $45,000.

Tabled — The board tabled action on an electrician bid for the installation of stage bleachers. Bids were submitted by Midwest Electrical and Kallhoff Electric, however the board felt they were not “apples to apples” and will ask the two businesses to resubmit their bids at the April meeting.

Next meeting — The April regular meeting of the school board will be held Wednesday, April 14. The meeting time will be 7:30 p.m.