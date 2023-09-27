Gary Lee Trambly, 72

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 29, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with Father Liam O’Shea-Creal officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with the family present 4-6 p.m. Thursday, September 28, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.

Gary was born May 21, 1951, in American Falls, ID to Merle and Lorraine (Johnson) Trambly. He graduated from Minden High School in 1969 and received his Associate’s degree in welding from Central Community College in Hastings. Gary married Margaret “Marg” Schmitt on May 26, 1973, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, NE.

Gary worked in the shipping and receiving department at Thermo King. He attended St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Gary spent his time working, golfing, fishing, and with his friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include wife Marg Trambly, Hastings, NE; children, spouses & families: Mandy Hinrichs – Hastings, NE, Riley, Taylor, Ellie, Adam, and Kendall; Jill & Bryan Hester – Hastings, NE; Casey & Katie Trambly – Hastings, NE, Brooklyn, Evelyn, and Caden. Siblings & Spouses: Barry Trambly – Lincoln, NE; Vicki & Dennis White – Lincoln, NE; Lori Trambly – Hastings, NE; and Rodney Trambly – Dallas, TX.

Numerous extended family and many work, golfing, and fishing friends.