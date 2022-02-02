Gail A. Koch, 87

Gail Anthony Koch, 87, of Spokane, Washington, passed away on January 2, 2022.

Gail was born in Raeville, NE in 1934 and grew up in Petersburg. He served in the Army in post-war Japan from 1955-1957. In 1959 he married Marilyn Rotert of Elgin and together raised a family of 4 children in Norfolk.

Gail was a civil engineer, custom home builder/carpenter, business manager, real estate maintenance supervisor, daycare center and dance studio co-owner, Reliv International Bronze Ambassador, Parish Council President Couple, Marriage Encounter leader couple of NE Nebraska, avid fisherman in Idaho/Alaska/Canada, and self-taught cook. However, he always said his favorite job was when he was a janitor at a local North Idaho elementary school, where the naughty kids would get sent to work with Gail, as janitor, after school as the traditional punishment. Before long, the principal complained that now the kids were misbehaving in order to spend more time with Gail!

Gail is survived by his wife Marilyn, son Tony (Tona), and daughters Lori (Nathan), Mary Jo, and Sara; foster daughter Deedee; stepson Rick (Tara)–Marilyn’s firstborn son; “adopted” daughter Ruth (Giovanni); grandchildren Gus (Eve), Matt (Misa), Terese (Alex), Andy, Casey, Juan Carlos and Andrea; sister Virginia Foss of Petersburg, and many nieces and nephews; and Ovie the cat.

He was preceded in death by parents Anton and Susan Koch of Petersburg and brother Corky of Scottsbluff.

Gail was a beloved Husband, cherished Dad, kind “Papa” to his grandkids, and laughing Uncle and Friend to anyone who would bring him a pie.

Memorials may be made to: The Columban Fathers Missions at www.columban.org. Cards may be mailed to Koch, PO Box 10891, Spokane, WA 99209.