Fullerton holds off late run by Wolfpack

FULLERTON — Victory eluded the Wolfpack last week, falling 54 to 49 to Fullerton in non-conference basketball action.

The Warriors, playing on their home court trailed after one quarter, but held an edge over the final three quarters to claim the victory. Fullerton outscored the Wolfpack seven to two in the final three minutes of the third quarter to take a 38 to 32 lead.

Every time the Wolfpack appeared ready to reclaim the lead in the final quarter, the Warriors answered back. With Fullerton up 41 to 34, Kellan Hoefer and Dylan Kolm scored back-to-back baskets. Then, after a Fullerton score, EPPJ freshman Max Henn knocked down a trey to cut the lead to two points.

